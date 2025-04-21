Boston Marathon
Live updates: 2025 Boston Marathon draws 30,000 runners from around the world

The oldest and most prestigious annual marathon kicked off Monday morning

  • The 129th Boston Marathon -- the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon -- kicked off Monday morning
  • More than 30,000 runners from around the world are competing in the 26.2-mile race
  • Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya returned to defend their titles

Monday is the 129th Boston Marathon — the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon. More than 30,000 runners from around the world are competing in the 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

John Korir of Kenya won his first Boston Marathon in the professional men's division, joining his brother, Wesley, who won it in 2012. The professional women's division is still neck and neck.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won his eighth Boston Marathon in the men's wheelchair division, and American Susannah Scaroni won her second championship in the women's wheelchair division.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: (L-R) Susannah Scaroni of the United States and Marcel Hug of Switzerland pose with their trophies after winning the 129th Boston Marathon Wheelchair on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Many other notable runners are also competing this year, including NBC10 Boston reporters Malcolm Johnson and Matt Prichard and NBC Sports Boston's Drew Carter.

