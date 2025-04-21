What to Know The 129th Boston Marathon -- the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon -- kicked off Monday morning

More than 30,000 runners from around the world are competing in the 26.2-mile race

Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya returned to defend their titles

John Korir of Kenya won his first Boston Marathon in the professional men's division, joining his brother, Wesley, who won it in 2012. The professional women's division is still neck and neck.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won his eighth Boston Marathon in the men's wheelchair division, and American Susannah Scaroni won her second championship in the women's wheelchair division.

Many other notable runners are also competing this year, including NBC10 Boston reporters Malcolm Johnson and Matt Prichard and NBC Sports Boston's Drew Carter.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day: