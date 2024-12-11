Weather

Storm's downpours flood Boston highway, knock out power for thousands in Mass.

The storm may bring some localized flooding — a flood watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire

By Asher Klein and Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

An intense storm hitting Boston Wednesday caused flooding that shut down a highway tunnel in the city and knocked out power for tens of thousands.

The on-ramp from Congress Street to Interstate 93 was flooded Wednesday night, Massachusetts State Police said. Traffic was being diverted and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation was bringing in emergency crews to pump the water out.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MassDOT for more information.

Videos were circulating on social media of cars driving through the flooded tunnel. Police didn't share any information about whether any vehicles became stuck in floodwaters.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of this story below.

A major storm hitting Boston Wednesday was causing serious travel delays and knocked power out for thousands of people across Massachusetts.

As of about 9:30 p.m., there were under 17,000 customers without power, down from over 24,000 around 7 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Also facing power issues were MBTA Commuter Rail trains that run to South Station — at Back Bay, a downed catenary wire, the line that provides power to trains, was causing significant delays to and from Boston. Adding to the problems was a disabled Amtrak train, the T said.

Separately, a downed tree near Four Corners/Geneva Station in Boston caused at least two trains on the Fairmount Line to be canceled, the MBTA said.

Fire officials in Taunton say part of the edge of a roof collapsed on Main Street, with crews removing the rest so the wind wouldn't knock it down. No one was injured.

The storm may bring some localized flooding — a flood watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire through Thursday morning.

A satellite image showing a storm hitting the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.
CIRA/NOAA
A satellite image showing a storm hitting the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

At Boston's Logan airport, inbound flights on average were delayed by more than two hours, and two dozens flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Steamship Authority ferries to and from Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard were canceled as well, the service said, citing heavy winds.

