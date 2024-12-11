Storm's downpours flood Boston highway, knock out power for thousands in Mass.

An intense storm hitting Boston Wednesday caused flooding that shut down a highway tunnel in the city and knocked out power for tens of thousands.

The on-ramp from Congress Street to Interstate 93 was flooded Wednesday night, Massachusetts State Police said. Traffic was being diverted and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation was bringing in emergency crews to pump the water out.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MassDOT for more information.

Videos were circulating on social media of cars driving through the flooded tunnel. Police didn't share any information about whether any vehicles became stuck in floodwaters.

A major storm hitting Boston Wednesday was causing serious travel delays and knocked power out for thousands of people across Massachusetts.

As of about 9:30 p.m., there were under 17,000 customers without power, down from over 24,000 around 7 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Also facing power issues were MBTA Commuter Rail trains that run to South Station — at Back Bay, a downed catenary wire, the line that provides power to trains, was causing significant delays to and from Boston. Adding to the problems was a disabled Amtrak train, the T said.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester, Needham, Franklin/Foxboro Line, and Providence/Stoughton Line passengers may experience significant delays in both directions due to a downed catenary wire in the Back Bay area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 11, 2024

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester, Needham, Franklin/Foxboro Line & Providence/Stoughton Line passengers are experiencing severe delays in both directions due to a downed catenary wire & earlier disabled Amtrak train. All trains must operate on one track at Back Bay. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 11, 2024

Separately, a downed tree near Four Corners/Geneva Station in Boston caused at least two trains on the Fairmount Line to be canceled, the MBTA said.

❌ Fairmount Line Train 944 (4:00 pm from Readville) has been cancelled today due to a downed tree in the Four Corners/Geneva area. The next inbound train from Readville is Fairmount Line Train 946 (4:30 pm from Readville). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 11, 2024

Fire officials in Taunton say part of the edge of a roof collapsed on Main Street, with crews removing the rest so the wind wouldn't knock it down. No one was injured.

The storm may bring some localized flooding — a flood watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire through Thursday morning.

CIRA/NOAA A satellite image showing a storm hitting the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

At Boston's Logan airport, inbound flights on average were delayed by more than two hours, and two dozens flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Steamship Authority ferries to and from Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard were canceled as well, the service said, citing heavy winds.