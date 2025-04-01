4 hospitalized in Boston truck crash, an apparent ‘tragic accident,' police say

A truck injured people when it crashed off a street in Boston on Tuesday, police said. One person remained in critical condition hours afterward, but the incident appeared to be accidental.

Four people were hospitalized and two others evaluated at the scene but refused to be treated in the incident near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street, reported about 12:48 p.m., Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. Two people were initially said to be critically hurt, but he said the driver's condition had been upgraded.

The crash "seems to be more of a tragic accident than anything else," Cox said at the 3:15 p.m. news conference, though he noted that the investigation was still ongoing.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden both noted how busy the area is and how more people could have been hurt.

"It is quite shocking to see the scene right now, the scale of damage," Wu said.

A yellow rental Penske box truck was seen on its side at the scene of the crash, with first responders surrounding it. The truck was taped off, with broken glass and damaged infrastructure nearby.

A taillight was flashing on the truck over an hour after the crash.

The road was closed between Tyler and Washington streets, according to police. The area is in Boston's Chinatown, and police were working to clear the area so traffic could move again.

Asked if the crash is believed to have been caused by a medical problem, Cox said that was still being investigated.

Penske released this statement Tuesday afternoon: "We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston. This is an ongoing situation that we're monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation. Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time."

Firefighters freed the trapped driver of the truck from its cab, according to the Boston Fire Department, which noted the vehicle had hit multiple poles along the street and was stuck between one and a building.

Boston's FBI office said it was aware of what happened but referred questions to the city's police department, with which agents were working.

