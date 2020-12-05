traffic alert

Highway Reopened After Multiple Tractor-Trailer Accidents Close I-84 in Willington

csp

Interstate 84 in Willington has reopened after multiple tractor-trailer accidents closed both sides of the highway Saturday evening.

I-84 east and west from the Massachusetts line to exit 70 were shut down, according to officials.

The accidents were reported to the CT Department of Transportation at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Police are advising drivers to stay home and if you have to go out, slow down and focus on the road.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

