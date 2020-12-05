Highway Reopened After Multiple Tractor-Trailer Accidents Close I-84 in Willington

Interstate 84 in Willington has reopened after multiple tractor-trailer accidents closed both sides of the highway Saturday evening.

I-84 east and west from the Massachusetts line to exit 70 were shut down, according to officials.

The accidents were reported to the CT Department of Transportation at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Troopers are still responding to accidents all over the state. I84 East and West from the Mass. line to Ex. 70 is shutdown for multiple TT crashes. If you can, stay home. If you have to go out, drive extra careful, slow down and ditch all distractions. #CTtraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 5, 2020

Police are advising drivers to stay home and if you have to go out, slow down and focus on the road.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.