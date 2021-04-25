Both Sides of I-95 in Stonington Closed Following Crash With Injuries

State police are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries on Interstate 95 in Stonington.

The CT Department of Transportation said both sides of the highway are closed between exits 91 and 90.

Troopers are investigating the motor vehicle accident, which has reported injuries, they said. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

State police said drivers should expect delays if traveling in or around the area.

It is unknown how long the highway will remain closed.

No additional information was immediately available.