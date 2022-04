Both sides of Whitney Avenue in Hamden will be closed for hours on Wednesday morning after a car hit a fire hydrant.

Authorities said a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and the road is closed between Sherman Avenue and West Woods Road.

The road will likely be closed through the morning commute, police added.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and to allow extra time in their commute.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minor injuries were reported.