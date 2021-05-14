Bourne Bridge Repair Work Finishes With All Lanes Being Reopened

The gateway to Cape Cod is operating at full capacity again after critical repairs were conducted on the Bourne Bridge.

Work on the bridge has been completed ahead of schedule, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday. All lanes were expected to be open by 3 p.m.

The construction contractor for the project, R. Zoppo Corporation of Stoughton, started the project May 1 and was able to finish two weeks early by working in phases utilizing multiple shifts.

The work was critical to maintaining the bridge's structural integrity, and included steel repairs to base structures of light posts, installation of repaired light posts, repairs to the bridge fence, repairs to light brackets, and replacement of conduits, cables and light fixtures.

The project was originally scheduled to begin this fall, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. After completing repairs of the Sagamore Bridge early, workers were able to move on to the Bourne Bridge.

During repairs, vehicle travel over the Bourne Bridge was reduced from two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction. Lane restrictions were in place 24 hours a day.