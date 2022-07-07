stafford

Bovine Euthanized After Getting Hit in Stafford

NBC Connecticut

An animal that was struck by a vehicle in Stafford early Wednesday morning had to be euthanized, according to state police.

The animal, some type of bovine, was one of three that had escaped from a business on Furnace Hollow Road, state police said.

The bovine ran into the path of a vehicle that was heading east on East Street just after 4 a.m. and was struck, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not hurt, but the vehicle had to be towed, state police said.

