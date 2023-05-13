I-84 East in West Hartford Reopens After Box Truck Crash

Interstate 84 east in West Hartford has reopened after a box truck crash closed lanes of the highway on Saturday morning.
State Dept. of Transportation officials said the left and center lanes were closed between exits 41 and 43.
The box truck appeared to have rolled over and was across part of the highway.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
