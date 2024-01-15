Boxes to Boots sending valentines to troops overseas

For the third year, Boxes to Boots is sending valentines to military men and women serving overseas.

The Berlin-based nonprofit is asking for kid-made cards or notes of encouragement, as well as cookies, mints and theater-sized boxes of candy. Homemade products cannot be accepted because they will spoil during shipping.

Boxes to Boots is well known for their military care packages during the holidays, but the president of the nonprofit says it's important to remember our troops year-round.

"These men and women come back from their shifts, and these are surprise boxes. So, when they come back to the mailroom and see up to a couple of hundred care packages, there is a surprise from complete strangers at home. It really means the world to them," said Boxes to Boots President Kristen Gauvin.

She hopes to have all the collections in by January 31. People can drop them off at the Boxes to Boots offices at 28 Chamberlain Highway in Berlin. There will be a collection box outside.

You can also purchase candy from their Amazon wish list here.

Boxes to Boots is hoping to send out 200 Valentines Day care packages to troops currently serving in the Middle East.