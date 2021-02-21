Boy Celebrates 5th Birthday in Middletown By Donating Food

Nathan Inzinga is celebrating his birthday a little different this year. Inzinga decided to give back this year instead of receiving gifts.

Nathan celebrated his fifth birthday at the ice rink at Veteran Memorial Park in Middletown on Sunday. The family hosted a donation drive at the park while simultaneously letting Nathan and his friends ice skate.

The items collected are going to the Amazing Grace Food Pantry in Middletown. The hope is to help families still struggling with food insecurity.

"I'm excited because they're going to be smiling," said Nathan Inzinga. "I really like ice skating!"

According to Nathan's parents, the idea was suggested and Nathan decided to forgo his typical presents this year to make a difference in the life of someone else.

"It wasn't even that we pushed him to do it," said Warren Inzinga, Nathan's father. "We just made a suggestions of 'instead of gifts do you want to donate instead?' and he really took it and ran with it."

Nathan and his parents plan to drop off the donations later this week.