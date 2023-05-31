Boy From Somers Competing in National Spelling Bee

An 11-year-old from Somers is competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nathan Settevendemie is a sixth grader at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School and he is representing Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society.

Nathan said he just loves to compete.

“Competing’s always been exhilarating for me,” he said. “And it’s not just spelling. It’s competing in anything.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

That goes for running too. He also hopes to break a five-minute mile this year.

Nathan is embracing his experience at the spelling bee and said he’s been meeting new friends while he's there.

But then there is the process of waiting for his turn, which he said has has been a nerve-racking experience.

When his turn comes, he just takes a deep breath -- then spells. And he's doing well.

On Tuesday, he correctly spelled avgolemono.

He's got the sauce. #Speller28 Nathan Settevendemie from Connecticut has spelled the word avgolemono correctly. https://t.co/tF86emMu8H #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 30, 2023

That’s a soup or sauce made with chicken stock, egg yolks and lemon juice.

Get more on his progress here.

This is Nathan’s first year as a speller at the national event, but not his first trip to the National Spelling Bee. His sister competed last year.

Nathan said his goal for this year is to get to the finals.

We wish you all the best, Nathan!