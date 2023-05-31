Somers

Boy From Somers Competing in National Spelling Bee

Nathan Settevendemie, of Somers
An 11-year-old from Somers is competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nathan Settevendemie is a sixth grader at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School and he is representing Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society.

Nathan said he just loves to compete.

“Competing’s always been exhilarating for me,” he said. “And it’s not just spelling. It’s competing in anything.”

That goes for running too. He also hopes to break a five-minute mile this year.

Nathan is embracing his experience at the spelling bee and said he’s been meeting new friends while he's there.

But then there is the process of waiting for his turn, which he said has has been a nerve-racking experience.

When his turn comes, he just takes a deep breath -- then spells. And he's doing well.

On Tuesday, he correctly spelled avgolemono.

That’s a soup or sauce made with chicken stock, egg yolks and lemon juice.

This is Nathan’s first year as a speller at the national event, but not his first trip to the National Spelling Bee. His sister competed last year.

Nathan said his goal for this year is to get to the finals.

We wish you all the best, Nathan!

