EAST HARTFORD

Boy Scouts Celebrate First Group of Female Eagle Scouts in East Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a historic day in East Hartford: the Boy Scouts celebrated the first group of female Eagle Scouts.

The five girls and young women are the first to earn their Eagle Scout badge in Connecticut.

This comes after the Boy Scouts of America started accepting girl Cub Scouts in 2018.

NBC Connecticut

"They can do everything that guys can do, girls are strong, they're beautiful, and getting Eagle or doing the Scouts is just another thing they can take on and accomplish, cause I know everyone out there can do whatever they want, girls, guys, anyone," said Stella Perdikis of Simsbury.

