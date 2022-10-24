Norwich

Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich

Norwich Police
NBC Connecticut

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning.

Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain.

Bystanders said the boy was trying to run across the street, ran in front of a car and was struck, according to the fire department. 

Members of the fire department treated the boy for minor injuries and an ambulance brought him to Backus hospital to be evaluated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The boy was hit in front of a bus stop for Kelly Middle School.

Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle was not injured. 

Norwich Police are investigating, according to the fire department.

Local

Ansonia 57 mins ago

Ansonia High School Dismissed Early Monday

Kent 3 hours ago

Man Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Housatonic River in Kent

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us