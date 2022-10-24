Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning.

Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain.

Bystanders said the boy was trying to run across the street, ran in front of a car and was struck, according to the fire department.

Members of the fire department treated the boy for minor injuries and an ambulance brought him to Backus hospital to be evaluated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The boy was hit in front of a bus stop for Kelly Middle School.

Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Norwich Police are investigating, according to the fire department.