Boyfriend of Missing Waterbury Woman a Person of Interest in Disappearance: PD

The boyfriend of a missing Waterbury woman is being considered a person of interest in her disappearance, Waterbury police said Monday.

Janet Avalo-Alvarez, 26, has not been seen or heard from since 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. She was last seen at La Guakara Taina Bar in Waterbury, a bar she owns and runs with her boyfriend, 32-year-old Alfredo Peguero-Gomez. Her car was left parked in the back of the building.

Police said officers went to the home Avalo-Alvarez and Peguero-Gomez share on Nov. 13 to perform a welfare check. Peguero-Gomez was there and told officers he did not know where Avalo-Alvarez was.

After searching her business, her car and her home, police said they have evidence that Avalo-Alvarez did not leave on her own accord, but they kept those clues close to the vest during a news conference on Monday.

“We’re conducting analysis of all the evidence that was found at a number of different locations. I’m not prepared to answer what was found where,” said Chief Fernando Spagnolo of the Waterbury Police Department.

Spagnolo said police are investigating whether Avalo-Alvarez was the victim of a homicide.

“Things right now are grim as far as what we’re seeing, but we really don’t know until some further information comes our way,” the chief said.

According to police, on Nov. 14 around 1 a.m. a gray 2010 Toyota Corolla with Connecticut plates owned by Peguero-Gomez left the Waterbury home. The vehicle traveled over the George Washington Bridge and was later found by authorities in New Jersey at Newark Liberty International Airport. Police have been unable to locate Peguero-Gomez.

Police are asking the public for any information on Peguero-Gomez or his car’s whereabouts between 1:40 a.m. to 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 13. They are also looking for anyone who may have spotted him or his vehicle between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 and now.

Investigators said police have no history of domestic disturbances between Avalo-Alvarez and Peguero-Gomez. Friends described the relationship as up and down and said the couple frequently fought about personal and business matters.

Police said it is unusual for Avalo-Alvarez not to be in contact with family, friends and employees.

Avalo-Alvarez is around 5-foot-1 and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. Police said she has no known known medical issues.

Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to finding either Avalo-Alvarez or Peguero-Gomez. Local, state and federal agents are all involved in the investigation.

Police noted that over the weekend, a group of Avalo-Alvarez’s family and friends broke into the home the pair share searching for evidence.

Two people were arrested by Waterbury police.

Police say Peguero-Gomez has ties to the Dominican Republic, and they are working with federal officials to check his immigration status and track down his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avalo-Alvarez or Peguero-Gomez should call Waterbury Police Detectives at ‪203-574-6941, Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234 or TIP.avalo-alvarez@wtbypd.org. Tips can remain anonymous.