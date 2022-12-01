Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder

The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder.

The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.

Court documents show that Newton told police he "snapped." Mesquita was pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that she had been shot around four times.

Mesquita and 29-year-old Rashod Newton had gotten into an argument in the car and she got out of the vehicle, and that's when she was shot, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officials said they found Newton and the 1-year-old child on Eastern Street a short time later. The baby was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Authorities said Newton, of New Haven, faces up to 38 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder and first-degree assault charges.

The murder remains under investigation. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.