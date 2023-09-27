Brad Paisley concert at XL Center is being postponed

A Brad Paisley concert scheduled to take place at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 7 has been postponed.

It isn't immediately clear why the concert was postponed. Ticketmaster posted an announcement on their website saying the event organizer has canceled the event.

The event was set to take place at 7 p.m. On his website, Paisley said to stay tuned for new concert details.

They go on to say that all refunds will be processed automatically within 30 days.

No additional information was immediately available.