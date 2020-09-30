Brad Parscale Steps Down From Trump Campaign to Get ‘Help' After Police Incident

In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for Donald Trump's reelection campaign, is seen during President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Rally at the Williams Arena at East Carolina University, Greenville.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has stepped down from Trump's re-election campaign and his digital firm to focus on getting “help,” a senior campaign official confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.

Parscale also confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in a statement.

