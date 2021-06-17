Bradley Airport Adds Contactless Meal Ordering Option

People who are traveling through Bradley International Airport can now get food in a contactless way from some of the places that serve meals at the airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority is offering mobile food ordering, which will allow travelers to pre-order food for pickup from participating restaurants.

Passengers can order online at www.BDLmarket.com. The current options include Jamba Juice and McDonald's.

As more people feel comfortable traveling, Bradley Airport is beginning to see an increase in the number of passengers coming through each day.

The website says mobile ordering is not available for Black Bear Saloon, Phillips Seafood or Two Roads Taproom.