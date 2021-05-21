Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport Affected as U.S. Airports Experience Delays Due to Technical Outage

There are some flight delays at Bradley International Airport because of a technical outage that has affected airports across the country Friday morning.

Officials from the Connecticut Airport Authority said they have been told that the issues have been resolved.

Two JetBlue flights and three American Airlines flights have delays because of technical issues the airlines have been experiencing, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

You can check airline arrivals and departures here.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

