A spokesperson with Bradley International Airport said about 30% of flights were canceled Sunday as the state undergoes clean-up efforts from Saturday's winter storm.

The majority of flights impacted were morning flights, they said.

Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

The airport said they expect to resume full operations by Monday, Jan. 31.

Clean-up is underway in Norwich, where more than a foot and a half of snow fell on Saturday.