Bradley Airport Evacuated, Flights Delayed After Fire Alarm Issue

A fire alarm issue forced passengers and staff to evacuate and caused several flights to be delayed at Bradley International Airport Sunday morning.

At 5:15 a.m., several fire alarms activated in the terminal, according to Connecticut Airport Authority officials.

Passengers and staff at the airport were instructed to exit the building while firefighters investigated.

The airport's fire department responded and determined that the alarms were triggered due to an isolated mechanical issue, officials said.

Due to the incident, four departing flights were delayed.

Normal terminal operations resumed shortly thereafter, and everyone was able to return to the building safely.

