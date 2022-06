Bradley International Airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Ground Transportation Center Thursday.

The new $210 million facility will add parking, streamline rental car services and improve public transit access, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

It is scheduled to open to the public in mid-July.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. John Larson, and others attended Thursday's ceremony in Windsor Locks.