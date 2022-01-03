Bradley Airport Reports Over 35 Cancellations

Over 35 flights departures and arrivals at Bradley International Airport were canceled Monday, a spokesperson said.

The cancellations are in part due to weather issues.

A Bradley Airport spokesperson said that approximately 50% of these flights are going to or from the great Washington D.C. area.

There are a total of 19 canceled departures and 15 canceled arrivals.

More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded as of midday Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 8,500 flights were delayed, including 3,100 in the U.S.