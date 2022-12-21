Bradley Airport Warns of Flight Disruptions Due to Incoming Storm

Have plans to fly somewhere this holiday weekend? You might want to check with your airline to see if the incoming storm will impact your flight.

Bradley International Airport said they're monitoring the local weather forecast closely.

"Given the storm's movement across the country, system-wide flight disruptions are expected, which may impact flights at Bradley International Airport on Thursday and Friday," a spokesperson said.

Travelers are being advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information and any rebooking options.

The spokesperson said many airlines have proactively issued travel waivers to accommodate flight changes.

The incoming storm is expected to bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds, and coastal flooding to the state. For the latest forecast, click here.