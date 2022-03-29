Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport Website Suffers Cyber Attack

Someone cyber attacked Bradley International Airport's website Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack was an external attempt to crash the website, a CAA spokesperson said.

The CAA, which operates Bradley Airport, said it is actively monitoring the cyber attack, but that the website remains live and there is no data breach.

The incident is isolated to just the website, and there is no impact to airport operations, according to the CAA.

