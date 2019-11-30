Bradley Encourages Passengers to Check Flights Prior to Snowstorm

Bradley International Airport is encouraging passengers to check their flights before tomorrow's snowstorm.

The airport said they are monitoring the weather closely and want passengers to confirm their flight itineraries with their airline before coming to the airport for the duration of the storm.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting 10 to 14 inches in the Northwest Hills, 5 to 10 inches in Litchfield County, 3 to 5 inches throughout the middle of the state and 1 to 3 inches southeast.

The snow is expected to overspread the state late tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon. A second round of snow is expected Monday afternoon and evening.

