Bradley flights canceled, delayed as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

Several flights at Bradley International Airport were either canceled or delayed Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida.

Tampa International Airport was closed Wednesday morning, canceling two flights departing from Bradley this morning and an arriving flight to Bradley scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Flights to Fort Meyers, Florida and Savannah, Georgia were also canceled.

Though Orlando was not in the direct path of Idalia, some flights scheduled from Orlando to Bradley were delayed Wednesday morning.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Airport officials suggest passengers with flights scheduled today should check with the airlines for the latest information on their flight status.