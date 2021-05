Hartford-Brainard Airport closed after an incident involving a private plane on Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut Airport Authority officials.

Authorities said there was an incident involving a private, single-engine aircraft at the airport around 1:45 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials did not release details about the incident, but did say there were no injuries.

The airport is expected to reopen shortly.