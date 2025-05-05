Branford

Branford community pays respects to 12-year-old Anthony Esposito during prayer vigil

By Jeremy Chen

Community members in Branford held a prayer vigil at a local church Sunday evening for a boy who died last week. All of them keeping 12-year-old Anthony P. Esposito in their prayers.

It was a solemn environment for worshippers, sending condolences to the family of the 12-year-old boy. He died last week in Branford after police say he was beaten to death by his father, Anthony Esposito Jr. He was arrested and is facing murder charges.

“What a senseless tragedy. The whole thing, it didn’t have to happen,” Kristine Clarman, of Branford, said.

The community filled the church pews reflecting on a young life taken so soon. Many of them wanting to pay tribute to who the son was.

“Just a fun loving, happy 12-year-old boy, starting to find his way as a pre-teen,” Clarman said.

Clergy at the church say it was a healing moment to see the vigil well-attended.

“It’s so beautiful to see the number of people that came. To see their faith, their devotion, their support to Anthony’s family,” Rev. Eduar Gutierrez of St. John Bosco Parish said.

They say that devotion and supports is what represents the Town of Branford.

“We are a very united community. We are one on all aspects, but also says that this is a community of faith,” he said.

A relative of the 12-year-old has been raising money to help pay for his funeral expenses. They have more than doubled their goal already.

