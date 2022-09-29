Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida.

Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, a weather warning dinged their phones, Sherry DuPont said. By 9:30, they were out the door and on the road.

“People that are from Florida that are staying on the resort you know they just thought of it as you know how we hear snowstorms come all the time. Well that's how they were and we were kind of in that frame of mind too. We’ll weather this and we’ll be done, but not the case,” she said.

Lee County, Florida, where Captiva is located, was one of 12 counties in southwestern Florida forced to evacuate.

DuPont said they left at a good time because once winds hit 40 miles per hour the bridge connecting the island to the mainland was closed.

“If you weren't off the island yesterday by 1 o’clock, they're stuck there ... and there’s nobody that can try and go over there and get them because they can’t,” she said.

“We started driving, trying to find a hotel so we could stay so we took a three-hour drive to Fort Lauderdale,” she added.

Now, safe at the Marriott hotel, she has noticed some anxiety among Florida residents there who are staying as guests.

“Morning, when I went downstairs, it was mobbed, mobbed with people who are evacuating, expecting to evacuate the areas that weren't supposed to get much damage,” she said.

“It’s kind of sad there’s some people in there crying. They could lose their homes,” she added.

With the airports closed and not much to do, she said they're trying to make the best of it.

“We’re trying to make the best of this, but I don't know when we’re gonna get home,” DuPont said.