Branford Man Arrested After Shoplifting, Pulling Knife on Grocery Store Employee

Branford Police have arrested a man that's accused of pulling a knife on a Stop and Shop employee after shoplifting Saturday night.

The police department said they were called to the grocery store on March 25 to investigate the shoplifting incident. Officers said they arrested 31-year-old Joe Cottes-Lopez after he tried to leave with a carriage full of stolen items.

An employee tried to stop Cottes-Lopez, but he pulled out a knife and swung it at them, according to police. The man then fled but was ultimately found by officers in a nearby wooded area.

The knife was recovered and police were able to identify witnesses, they said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cottes-Lopez faces charges including first-degree robbery, threatening, reckless endangerment, and larceny. He appeared in court Monday morning.