Branford man turning campaign signs into messages to be kind

Bringing communities together through rebranded political signs.

Ken Engelman created the “Please Be Kind” campaign in January as a way to bring people together during a time of divisiveness.

“I’ve noticed the trend where people are not as kind and friendly as I remember so I just wanted to put a reminder out there,” Engelman said.

Engelman, a former Election Day volunteer, said he got the idea to use the political signs to spread his message after seeing many signs thrown out after the election period.

Since January, Engelman, of Branford, has painted hundreds of campaign signs with the message “Please Be Kind,” adding each sign is purposeful and intentional.

“I try to create the signs' background color to match the town I'm going to put them in to create a commonality so that those who see the signs understand it has to do with their community.”

“Please Be Kind” signs can be found so far in 50 towns across Connecticut.

Engelman said he hopes to one day see his signs spread across the country.

“I hope to have corporate companies or major league sports teams embrace this campaign to promote this throughout their communications channels as well.”

One of the first signs he put out remains in its spot outside of Rosso Vino, a popular restaurant in Branford.

Joe Flores, co-owner of Rosso Vino, said he wanted to support Engelman by helping him spread his message.

“To us, this is the perfect way to spread the message of being kind, especially in our business, you need patience and you need to be kind," Flores said.

Engelman says he has seen the impact his campaign has had on the community.

"I've heard from educators, healthcare professionals, veterans, first responders, and so many others, that this reminder has reset some of their minds from a defensive response to different situations and it has reset their mind to think positive,” said Engelman.

Engelman is the founder of the non-profit Community Volunteers United.