Branford police charge pediatrician with sexually assaulting female patient

Branford police have arrested a pediatrician on charges he sexually assaulted a patient during a medical exam.

Officers arrested Dr. Michael Sheehan on Friday.

According to police, Sheehan sexually assaulted a 20-year-old female patient during an exam in late June.

Sheehan has been working for Branford Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine since July 2008, according to police. He worked in both the Clinton and Branford offices, they said.

Sheehan was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

He was released on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New Haven on August 1.

NBC Connecticut contacted Branford Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine but they did not want to comment on Dr. Sheehan's arrest.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to email Sgt. Clerkin at mclerkin@branfordpolice.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (203) 315-3909.