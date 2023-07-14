Branford

Branford police charge pediatrician with sexually assaulting female patient

Doctor and nurse discussing patients tests at tablet computer in
StoryBlocks

Branford police have arrested a pediatrician on charges he sexually assaulted a patient during a medical exam.

Officers arrested Dr. Michael Sheehan on Friday.

According to police, Sheehan sexually assaulted a 20-year-old female patient during an exam in late June.

Sheehan has been working for Branford Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine since July 2008, according to police. He worked in both the Clinton and Branford offices, they said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sheehan was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

He was released on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New Haven on August 1.

NBC Connecticut contacted Branford Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine but they did not want to comment on Dr. Sheehan's arrest.

Local

Hamden 21 mins ago

Camp No Limits kicks off 2023 summer session at Quinnipiac University

shelton 5 hours ago

Shelton man accused of social media threat against Florida's governor

Anyone with information in the case is asked to email Sgt. Clerkin at mclerkin@branfordpolice.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (203) 315-3909.

This article tagged under:

Branford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us