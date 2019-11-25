Branford Woman Dies After Crash on Slippery Interstate in Vermont: Police

Vermont State Police say a 63-year-old Branford, Connecticut woman died after the car she was driving on a snow-slicked Interstate 89 in Randolph, Vermont crossed the median and collided with truck headed in the opposite direction

Vermont State Police say a 63-year-old Branford, Connecticut woman died after the car she was driving on a snow-slicked Interstate 89 in Randolph, Vermont crossed the median and collided with truck headed in the opposite direction. 

Police said 63-year-old Jane Fortune of Branford, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. 

Police said Fortune was southbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the slippery road. 

The driver of the truck was not injured.

