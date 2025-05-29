Brass Mill Center reopens following shooting, working with police to increase patrols

There are calls to beef up security at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury.

“It's kind of scary thinking, like, anyone can just walk in with a weapon to the mall,” said Kaitlyn Giron, of Waterbury.

The mall reopened Thursday, two days after a shooting left five people hurt.

“The mall still remains relatively safe. The city is a safe place to be. So I think people should not be worried about it,” said Mayor Paul Pernerewski.

Still, the mayor would like to see enhanced security. He met with mall management and police.

In a statement, the mall said safety and security are their top priority.

“While we don't share details on specific security measures, we are in discussions with Waterbury PD to implement increased police presence and patrols, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring visitors feel safe at the center," the statement read.

Pernerewski would like more security guards, improved communication with officers, and for police to have better access to the mall.

“People had locked themselves into various places -- bathrooms, closets, other places. And as the police went through to try to clear it, they didn't have access to some of them. So in some cases, they actually had to break doors to get people out,” Pernerewski said.

A police report reveals how officers rushed into the mall after the gunfire and helped those who were hurt.

“I observed two gunshot wounds to her lowerback/lumbar area of the spine. Officers utilized department issued adhesive gauze to wrap around either wound and control the bleeding,” one officer wrote in the report.

The accused 19-year-old shooter, Tajuan Washington, appeared in court to face charges on Wednesday.

Police say Washington was in an argument with another man and opened fire on him and a group of young women he was with.

According to the police report, witnesses described the chaos to detectives.

“I then saw another girl get hit in her lower back. She was just trying to run away. The kid was just shooting into the crowd of girls,” one witness said.

Now people have mixed emotions about returning to the mall.

“Wherever you go, you can have happen something like that. So, nobody can be scared over here,” said Carlos Saiti, owner of the Bagel Factory, which is inside the mall.

“After all this is going down, you know, I don't really know if I even want to come back,” said Edgar Yepez, of Waterbury.

There have been other issues at the mall in the past few years including a shooting in 2023 that left a teen hurt.