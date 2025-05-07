Recalls

Bread sold in Connecticut recalled due to undeclared soy

By Angela Fortuna

CT DCP

Bread sold at multiple supermarkets in Connecticut is being recalled for containing soy, which isn't listed on the label.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) and Department of Public Health (DPH) are warning shoppers about the recall, which affects Portuguese rolls and old fashion Italian bread manufactured by the International Bakery of Waterbury.

The bread has been voluntarily recalled because it may contain undeclared soy allergens, which can cause serious illness for those who are allergic or sensitive to soy, according to officials.

The recalled product was distributed at the following locations:

  • Stop & Shop Supermarket
  • 410 Reidville Dr., Waterbury, CT 06705
  • 240 Chase Ave., Waterbury, CT 06705
  • 727 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06779
  • Adam’s IGA
    • 1167 Main St., Watertown, CT 06795
  • Watertown Meat Center
    • 485 Main St., Watertown, CT 06795

The following products are being recalled:

  • 13-ounce (368 gram) (UPC 5713100401) packages of Portuguese Rolls
  • 22-ounce (624 gram) (UPC 5713100400) packages of Old Fashion Italian Bread.

Officials said the bread is packaged in clear bags with the International Bakery logo on the front.

No illnesses have been reported to DCP or DPH at this time.

Anyone with soy allergies is advised to throw out the bread or return it to the International Bakery in Waterbury for a full refund.

Recalls
