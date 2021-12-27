fantasy of lights

Break-in Reported at Lights Display in New Haven

The company that puts on the Fantasy of Lights display says they were robbed of cash and business-related items this Christmas weekend.

Goodwill of Southern New England said the lights display at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven was the target of a break-in overnight from Sunday to Monday.

The office trailer was broken into and a safe containing cash and other items was stolen, the company said.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Fantasy of Lights was been operating for 27 years. The lights display is open throughout the holiday season and runs through Dec. 31.

“Countless volunteer hours and large efforts have gone into this event, which is our largest fundraiser each year. We’re disappointed this happened, but it won’t deter us from our mission of helping people,” H. Richard Borer, Jr., president of Goodwill of Southern New England, said.

The company donates all proceeds from the lights display directly to individuals and families in the communities they serve, they said.

For more information on how you can help, you can contact Goodwill of Southern New England's Development Department at 203-777-2000 ext. 228 or by email at nshapiro@goodwillsne.org.

