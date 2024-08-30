Break-ins reported at apartments following fire in Hartford

A crime left residents at their wits’ end at an apartment complex in Hartford.

They’ve been out of their units for weeks after a fire. And in the meantime, someone apparently broke in and ransacked multiple apartments.

“It is very frustrating because we thought our things would be safe here,” Yarazed Meinhofer, of Hartford, said.

A lot of frustration after people discovered someone broke in and stole things from their units at the Concord Hills Apartments in Hartford.

“It was disappointing. I mean, my son was crying, you know, my wife was crying because they ransacked the apartment,” Hector Rivera, of Hartford, said.

On Thursday, residents captured video of signs of repairs underway after a fire broke out earlier this month.

Nearly 100 people in 70 units – more than half the building – were forced to live elsewhere.

“We were already relocated, so that's already hard enough, and then you think that the few things that you still have left are safe home, but then when you come back, you find out that most of your things are gone,” Meinhofer said.

Hartford police only said a thief, or thieves, hit quite a few apartments in the complex off of Sherbrooke Avenue.

Residents say items stolen include back-to-school supplies, clothes, perfume and electronics.

“PlayStation, small TVs, cell phones, like, you know, stuff they can carry out in garbage bags,” Rivera said.

Residents say management has not been responsive. Once tenants realized what had been taken, they called police.

“This is not the way this should be handled. It was just very sad because it's not just me,” Meinhofer said.

We reached out to the management for a comment but have not yet heard back.

In a note to residents, it said repairs to the fire damage could take up to six months and then people can move back in, or they can terminate their lease now.