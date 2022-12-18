Breakfast with Santa Event Supports Conn. Nonprofit

With one week to go until Christmas, children in West Hartford had the chance to celebrate early and eat breakfast with Santa on Sunday morning. The event, hosted at the Delamar Hotel, was also a chance to support a local charity.

“This is a win-win. The kids gets to see Santa. It is a great event, but it’s also helping other people," said Lisa Handberry from West Hartford.

A portion of the proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to The Village for Families and Children, a nonprofit serving families in the Greater Hartford region.

“We are fundraising for our holiday giving tree. We have already provided over $27,000 worth of gift cards to families in the community so they can go out and by gifts for their children," said Matt Southward, development and events officer at The Village for Families and Children. "These are families in need who really don’t have the funds to buy those gifts.”

Guests who attended the breakfast said they were happy to support the cause and to remember the true reason for the season.

“I think that it is really good to give back during this holiday," said Sianna Handberry, of West Hartford.