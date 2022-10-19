Breeze Airways Adding 4 Non-Stop Routes From Bradley Airport in 2023

Breeze Airways is adding four non-stop routes from Bradley International Airport starting next year.

The new routes include:

Vero Beach, Florida

Phoenix, Arizona

Provo, Utah

San Bernardino, California

Flights to Vero Beach will be daily and start February 2 while flights to Phoenix will only be on Thursdays and Sundays and start on February 9.

The routes to Provo and San Bernardino are one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru on Thursdays and Sundays starting February 9 and February 16, respectively.

The cost of the flights will be $79 and $99 during the introductory fare promotion. The promotion must be purchased by October 24, 2022 for travel by May 16, 2023.

Breeze Airways currently has non-stop flights from Bradley to:

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Jacksonville, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Nashville, Tennessee

Norfolk, Virginia

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Richmond, Virginia

Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida

Savannah, Georgia

BreezeThru flights are also available from Bradley to New Orleans, Louisiana; Orlando, Florida; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.