Bradley International Airport

Breeze Airways Adding 4 Non-Stop Routes From Bradley Airport in 2023

NBC Connecticut

Breeze Airways is adding four non-stop routes from Bradley International Airport starting next year.

The new routes include:

  • Vero Beach, Florida
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Provo, Utah
  • San Bernardino, California

Flights to Vero Beach will be daily and start February 2 while flights to Phoenix will only be on Thursdays and Sundays and start on February 9.

The routes to Provo and San Bernardino are one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru on Thursdays and Sundays starting February 9 and February 16, respectively.

The cost of the flights will be $79 and $99 during the introductory fare promotion. The promotion must be purchased by October 24, 2022 for travel by May 16, 2023.

Breeze Airways currently has non-stop flights from Bradley to:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida
  • Savannah, Georgia

BreezeThru flights are also available from Bradley to New Orleans, Louisiana; Orlando, Florida; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

