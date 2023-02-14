travel

Breeze Airways Adding Flights Between CT and 4 More Cities

The airline is adding flights to Fort Myers, Tampa, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

Breeze Airways is adding flights between Bradley International Airport and four more destinations – Fort Myers, Tampa, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

There will be nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Florida; Tampa, Florida; and New Orleans, Louisiana. There will be one-stop/no plane change flights to Los Angeles, California.  

The new routes will begin in May. The Connecticut Airport Authorities said the nonstop flights are on sale at introductory fares from $39 one way.

New Breeze Flights From Bradley International Airport

  • Fort Myers, Florida -- Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 17 - From $59 one way
  • New Orleans, Louisiana - Mondays and Fridays, starting May 19 through Sept. 5 - From $59 one way
  • Tampa, Florida  - Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 18 - From $39 one way
  • Los Angeles, California - One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily, starting May 17

Breeze Airline previously announced the launch of new nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Vero Beach, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

