Breeze Airways Adding Flights Between CT and 4 More Cities

Breeze Airways is adding flights between Bradley International Airport and four more destinations – Fort Myers, Tampa, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

There will be nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Florida; Tampa, Florida; and New Orleans, Louisiana. There will be one-stop/no plane change flights to Los Angeles, California.

The new routes will begin in May. The Connecticut Airport Authorities said the nonstop flights are on sale at introductory fares from $39 one way.

New Breeze Flights From Bradley International Airport

Fort Myers, Florida -- Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 17 - From $59 one way

New Orleans, Louisiana - Mondays and Fridays, starting May 19 through Sept. 5 - From $59 one way

Tampa, Florida - Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 18 - From $39 one way

Los Angeles, California - One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily, starting May 17

Breeze Airline previously announced the launch of new nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Vero Beach, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.