Breeze Airways begins six new routes from Tweed New Haven Airport

Breeze Airways begins flights from Tweed New Haven Airport to six new destinations this week.

The airline has been operating flights from Tweed since December. These new routes were announced then, but begin operating this week.

Most of the flights are nonstop.

New Breeze Flights from New Haven

Charleston, South Carolina - Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays

Jacksonville, Florida - Thursdays and Sundays

Norfolk, Virginia - Thursdays and Sundays

Richmond, Virginia - Thursdays and Sundays

New Orleans, Louisiana - Thursdays and Sundays (one stop/no change of plane)

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina - Mondays and Fridays

Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida - Mondays and Fridays

Breeze already is already flying from Tweed to several Florida destinations, including Fort Meyers, Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Vero Beach.