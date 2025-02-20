Air travel

Breeze Airways to add flight From Bradley Airport to North Carolina

breeze airways
Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is adding a new route from Bradley International Airport to North Carolina.

Starting on June 6, Breeze will offer summer seasonal service between Bradley and Greensboro-Winston-Salem in North Carolina, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The flight will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

“Over the course of nearly four years, Breeze has seen a tremendous amount of growth since its arrival at Bradley International Airport and continues to offer new, nonstop routes to more destinations,” Michael W. Shea, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

You can find more information and to book a ticket here.

“Hartford is one of our largest bases and we continue to see growing demand for more service from Connecticut,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Breeze flighs from Bradley International Airport

Breeze flies nonstop between BDL and the following location:

  • Charleston, SC (CHS)
  • Columbus, OH (CMH)
  • Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
  • Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
  • Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (GSP)
  • Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
  • Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
  • Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
  • New Bern, NC (EWN)
  • Norfolk, VA (ORF)
  • Orlando, FL (MCO)
  • Phoenix, AZ (PHX)
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)
  • Richmond, VA (RIC)
  • Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ)
  • Savannah, GA (SAV)
  • Tampa, FL (TPA)
  • Vero Beach, FL (VRB)
  • Wilmington, NC (ILM)

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us