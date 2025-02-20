Breeze Airways to add flight From Bradley Airport to North Carolina

Breeze Airways is adding a new route from Bradley International Airport to North Carolina.

Starting on June 6, Breeze will offer summer seasonal service between Bradley and Greensboro-Winston-Salem in North Carolina, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The flight will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

“Over the course of nearly four years, Breeze has seen a tremendous amount of growth since its arrival at Bradley International Airport and continues to offer new, nonstop routes to more destinations,” Michael W. Shea, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement.

“Hartford is one of our largest bases and we continue to see growing demand for more service from Connecticut,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Breeze flighs from Bradley International Airport

Breeze flies nonstop between BDL and the following location: