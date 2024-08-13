Breeze Airways to begin flying from Tweed-New Haven Airport

Breeze Airways is going to start flying from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Lukas Johnson, the Chief Commercial Officer at Breeze Airways, said on Tuesday morning that the airline is going to be offering nonstop flights to 10 destinations.

Starting in December, flights will be offered to Fort Myers, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach in Florida.

In February 2025, flights be will offered to Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia, and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

What to know about Breeze flights from Tweed-New Haven