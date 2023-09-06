travel

Breeze Airways offering 50% off fares from Hartford for a limited time

Breeze Airways
Courtesy of the Connecticut Airport Authority

Breeze Airways flights from Hartford are being offered for a discount for a limited time.

The airline is holding its “Make It Happen” sale and travelers flying between Sept. 5, 2023, and March 7, 2024, can get a 50-percent discount off the base fare from Hartford by entering “IMGAME50” at checkout at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app.

The deadline to book flights is Sept. 7, according to a news release the Connecticut Airport Authority sent from Breeze.

Breeze serves 18 destinations nonstop from Hartford

  • Charleston, SC
  • Columbus, OH
  • Fort Myers, FL
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC
  • Richmond, VA
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
  • Savannah, GA
  • Tampa, FL
  • Vero Beach, FL

One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service from Hartford

  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Provo-Salt Lake City, UT
  • San Bernardino, CA

