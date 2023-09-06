Breeze Airways offering 50% off fares from Hartford for a limited time

Breeze Airways flights from Hartford are being offered for a discount for a limited time.

The airline is holding its “Make It Happen” sale and travelers flying between Sept. 5, 2023, and March 7, 2024, can get a 50-percent discount off the base fare from Hartford by entering “IMGAME50” at checkout at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app.

The deadline to book flights is Sept. 7, according to a news release the Connecticut Airport Authority sent from Breeze.

Breeze serves 18 destinations nonstop from Hartford

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Charleston, SC

Columbus, OH

Fort Myers, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Las Vegas, NV

New Orleans, LA

Norfolk, VA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

Savannah, GA

Tampa, FL

Vero Beach, FL

One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service from Hartford