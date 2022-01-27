Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways Offers Cheap Flights in One-Day Flash Sale Today Only

breeze airways jet
Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is getting ready for spring with its "Fab Feb" one-day-only flash sale, with $35 fares from Hartford to 4 destinations.

$35 Fares from Hartford to:

  • Charleston, SC
  • Columbus, OH
  • Norfolk, VA; and
  • Pittsburgh, PA.

The “Fab Feb” fare must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 27, for travel between January 31 and March 16, 2022.  The $35 fare is available on all routes, but not all flights, according to Breeze Airways.

“Whether it’s football, Spring Break, Mardi Gras, or a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re after, $35 fares make for a truly ‘Fab Feb’,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “And with no change or cancellation fees, the time is right to book a trip or two today.”

For more information visit the Breeze Airways website.

