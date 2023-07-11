Breeze announces sale fares from Hartford to 12 locations this summer

Breeze Airways has announced sale fares from Hartford to 12 locations for travel in August.

The sale fares for the Stretch It Out promotion start at $41 one way and must be purchased by July 17 for travel between August 9 and August 29.

The locations include:

Charleston, South Carolina Fares start at $45 one way

Las Vegas, Nevada Fares start at $119 one way

Fort Myers, Florida Fares start at $85 one way

Jacksonville, Florida Fares start at $55 one way

New Orleans, Louisiana Fares start at $59 one way

Norfolk, Virginia Fares start at $41 one way

Phoenix, Arizona Fares start at $109 one way

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Fares start at $42 one way

Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Fares start at $74 one way

Savannah, Georgia Fares start at $45 one way

Tampa, Florida Fares start at $59 one way

Vero Beach, Florida Fares start at $69 one way



You can find out more details here.