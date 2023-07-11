breeze airways

Breeze announces sale fares from Hartford to 12 locations this summer

NBC Connecticut

Breeze Airways has announced sale fares from Hartford to 12 locations for travel in August.

The sale fares for the Stretch It Out promotion start at $41 one way and must be purchased by July 17 for travel between August 9 and August 29.

The locations include:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
    • Fares start at $45 one way
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
    • Fares start at $119 one way
  • Fort Myers, Florida
    • Fares start at $85 one way
  • Jacksonville, Florida
    • Fares start at $55 one way
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
    • Fares start at $59 one way
  • Norfolk, Virginia
    • Fares start at $41 one way
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Fares start at $109 one way
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
    • Fares start at $42 one way
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida
    • Fares start at $74 one way
  • Savannah, Georgia
    • Fares start at $45 one way
  • Tampa, Florida
    • Fares start at $59 one way
  • Vero Beach, Florida
    • Fares start at $69 one way
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can find out more details here.

This article tagged under:

breeze airways
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us