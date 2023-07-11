Breeze announces sale fares from Hartford to 12 locations this summer

Breeze Airways has announced sale fares from Hartford to 12 locations for travel in August.
The sale fares for the Stretch It Out promotion start at $41 one way and must be purchased by July 17 for travel between August 9 and August 29.
The locations include:
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Fares start at $45 one way
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Fares start at $119 one way
- Fort Myers, Florida
- Fares start at $85 one way
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Fares start at $55 one way
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Fares start at $59 one way
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Fares start at $41 one way
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Fares start at $109 one way
- Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
- Fares start at $42 one way
- Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida
- Fares start at $74 one way
- Savannah, Georgia
- Fares start at $45 one way
- Tampa, Florida
- Fares start at $59 one way
- Vero Beach, Florida
- Fares start at $69 one way
