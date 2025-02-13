Air travel

Breeze adds flights from Bradley Airport to Florida and North Carolina

Breeze Airways
Connecticut Airport Authority

On a day where we have had snow, sleet and freezing rain, Breeze Airways is beginning to offer flights from Bradley Airport to Daytona Beach, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina and fares start at $39 one way.

Starting Thursday, travelers can fly Breeze nonstop to Daytona Beach and Wilmington.

The flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays.

Breeze said the $39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ILM-BDL and BDL-ILM, and DAB-BDL and BDL-DAB by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20 for travel from Feb. 24 through April 9.

