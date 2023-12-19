Breezy and cool day on tap for Tuesday

The strong storms have moved out and now we have a quiet rest of the workweek ahead.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the 40s.

A stray flurry or sprinkle is possible in parts of the state in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny and milder. Highs will be between 45 and 50.

Thursday and Friday will be fair and colder with highs in the upper 30s.

